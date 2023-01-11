Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TSN opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

