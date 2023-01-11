iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,130,000 after acquiring an additional 723,619 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,946,000 after acquiring an additional 684,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

