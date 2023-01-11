Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,870,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,925,000 after purchasing an additional 542,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,913 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 28,118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,592 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,390,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,081,000 after purchasing an additional 305,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,197 shares of company stock worth $5,355,072 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

