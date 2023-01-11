STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Holdings Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STAG opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $44.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

