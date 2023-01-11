Keybank National Association OH Has $696,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in EPAM Systems by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,289,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $326.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $581.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.87.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

