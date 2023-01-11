Keybank National Association OH Has $729,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.22.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $309.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

