Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,802,000 after buying an additional 446,716 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,082,000 after buying an additional 387,174 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 629.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,137,000 after buying an additional 362,501 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $248.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $373.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.