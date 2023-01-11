Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 267 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 534.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOLF. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 330,582 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

WOLF stock opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.76 million. Analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

