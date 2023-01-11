Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,681 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 13.44%.

