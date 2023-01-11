Money Concepts Capital Corp Takes $35,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 174.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 492,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 82.4% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 11,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $293.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.