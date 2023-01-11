Money Concepts Capital Corp Invests $38,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in First Solar by 256.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Solar by 15.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $171.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.20. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

