WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.2 %

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

