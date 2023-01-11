JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,406,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPSE opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $45.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.