Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 2,892 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 348.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 68.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $122,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDP opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

