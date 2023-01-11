Money Concepts Capital Corp Makes New $40,000 Investment in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 704,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 167,097 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 112,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 102,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 66,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $36.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44.

