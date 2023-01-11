Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RDIV stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41.

