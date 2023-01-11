IFG Advisory LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,907 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,149 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,856,000 after acquiring an additional 666,578 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,322,000 after buying an additional 497,575 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $215.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $262.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

