IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,567 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,140,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52.

