9,688 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.