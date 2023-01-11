iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 549,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,709 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.45 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.00.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

