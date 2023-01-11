IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 4,014 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

