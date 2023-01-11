First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.26. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

