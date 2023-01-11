IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,572 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

