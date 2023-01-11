IFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,859 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,333,000 after acquiring an additional 340,744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,770,000 after acquiring an additional 572,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DGRO stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.09.

