IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IUSG opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $113.07.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

