IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 9,497 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMFS. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 489,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.