IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,587 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $154.70 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $230.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.90.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.