Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,135,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Shares of DE stock opened at $437.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

