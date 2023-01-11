IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 5,298 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 228.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $686,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in NIKE by 7.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,369,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $650,947,000 after buying an additional 467,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,872,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $600,209,000 after buying an additional 280,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.89.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.