New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 315 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of IQVIA worth $39,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 580,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $263.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.