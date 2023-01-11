Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $54.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48.

