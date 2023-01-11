TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $40,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after buying an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,833,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,630,000 after buying an additional 76,758 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,183,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,030,000 after buying an additional 435,195 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,998,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $226,118,000 after purchasing an additional 513,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $162.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

