New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.55 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,135 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $38,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

