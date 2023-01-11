New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 155 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $41,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Amphenol by 13.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 19.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Shares of APH stock opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

