New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Nucor worth $36,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after acquiring an additional 878,821 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,946,000 after acquiring an additional 272,987 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $151.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.39.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

