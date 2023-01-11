Money Concepts Capital Corp Makes New Investment in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 864,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 228,336 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 113,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 93,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 82,501 shares during the period.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of FTLS stock opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $51.94.
