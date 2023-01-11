Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JNK stock opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $108.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.73.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

