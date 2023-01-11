Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 762 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

FIW opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $89.86.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.