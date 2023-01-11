Synovus Financial Corp Buys New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

