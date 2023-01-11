iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

IYW opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.36. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $111.95.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

