Synovus Financial Corp Buys 995 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 601,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 47,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ENS opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.91.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

