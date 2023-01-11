BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered BlackLine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

BL stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $30,771.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,453 shares of company stock worth $440,251. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

