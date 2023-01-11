Synovus Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COKE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $484.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.94. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.12.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 45.79%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.84%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

