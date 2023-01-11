Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,069 Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.64% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $70.14.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.402 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

