Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 2,245 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

