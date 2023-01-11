Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,490 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,673,000 after buying an additional 254,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,886,000 after buying an additional 71,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Corning Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE GLW opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

