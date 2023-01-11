Cwm LLC Grows Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 151.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after buying an additional 271,766 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 65.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 21.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,509,000 after buying an additional 117,596 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 31.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $91.01.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.16 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

