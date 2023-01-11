Cwm LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945,178 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average is $92.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

