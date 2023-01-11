Cwm LLC Acquires 120 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,756,000 after purchasing an additional 342,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $224.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.01. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $191.00 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,535 shares of company stock worth $9,603,233 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

