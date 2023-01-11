Cwm LLC Purchases 1,034 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average is $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

